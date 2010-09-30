Judge orders in-depth fingerprints from pipe bomb suspect

The husband of a woman injured by a pipe bomb that detonated when she started her pickup truck outside the Rancho San Diego day-care center where she works was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of booby-trapping the vehicle in an attempt to kill her.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Larry Hoagland pled not guilty on charges that he tried to kill his wife.

Yet, according to the judge, the initial evidence against Hoagland is so convincing he refused to set bail yesterday.

Connie Hoagland was severely hurt when her truck exploded, and prosecutors believe her husband did it.

Evidence includes marital problems and a recent bankruptcy.

Prosecutors also say Larry Hoagland visited 'bomb-making' websites.

They say 'fingerprints' will link him to the pipe bomb.

The judge granted permission for major-case prints to be taken of Larry Hoagland's hands.

He'll remain in custody until his preliminary hearing on October 14.

EL CAJON (CNS and News 8) - An East County man pleaded not guilty Thursday to booby-trapping his wife's vehicle with a pipe bomb in an attempt to kill her.

Lawrence Gerald "Larry" Hoagland, 48, was arrested early Tuesday near the couple's Rolando home, sheriff's officials said. He was charged with attempted murder and other counts and was being held without bail.

He is due back in court Oct. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

The businessman's 52-year-old wife, Connie, suffered serious burns, broken bones and other injuries last Thursday afternoon when a homemade explosive detonated in, on or under her Ford F-150 in front of the Via Hacienda residential day-care center where she works, according to investigators.

The prosecution requested that so-called "major case prints" be taken from Larry Hoagland, saying in a court motion, "There are items recovered in this case which may contain fingerprints belonging to the defendant... Major case prints from the defendant are necessary for comparison with physical evidence."

According to forensic specialist Lisa DiMeo, who is also a certified latent print examiner, major case prints record all of the friction ridges of a subject's hands, including "all the skin that's on the side of the palm, down by the heel the palms, and the finger joints."

Any latent prints recovered on pieces of evidence could potentially prove crucial in either excluding, or identifying, Larry Hoagland as the one who carried out this pipe bombing.

"Being objective, all you can say is, at some point, if they are in fact Mr Hoagland's prints, at some point Mr. Hoagland touched that piece of evidence, directly and personally," DiMeo said.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies uncovered evidence linking the defendant to the attempt on his wife's life, said sheriff's Lt. Dennis Brugos, who refused to elaborate on what evidence investigators found.

Lawrence Hoagland co-owns a Morena-area photography studio.