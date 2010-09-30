Police search for suspect accused of fondling teen girl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for suspect accused of fondling teen girl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl in Stockton was at large Thursday, police said.

The girl was walking in the 600 block of 32nd Street, between G and Market Streets, around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, when the man briefly grabbed her from behind, according to San Diego police.

He was described as Hispanic, about 30 years old and thin, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a white tank top and khaki shorts, and was last seen walking south to Market Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.

