Chad Ochocinco cereal accidentally lists sex phone number for charity

CINCINNATI (AP) — Charity-minded callers are being intercepted by a phone-sex line because of a typo on NFL star Chad Ochocinco's cereal boxes.

The phone number is supposed to connect callers to Feed the Children, which benefits from sales of the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver's cereal. But the box has the wrong toll-free prefix, meaning callers get a seductive-sounding woman who makes risque suggestions and then asks for a credit card number.

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. said on Thursday it was pulling all Ochocinco cereal boxes from its grocery shelves because of the error. Some local stores had them on special display after the launch about a month ago.

Ochocinco told WCPO-TV that the number was clearly a mistake and he's sure that the maker will fix the problem.

As of Thursday morning, he hadn't mentioned the error in any of his frequent messages on Twitter. On Wednesday, he urged fans to go to his website to order the cereal and "Start your day with a lil suga!!!"