Man accused of having sex with minor to face judge Thursday

A North County teen's report about being kidnapped and raped by three men last week turned out to be a hoax she floated in an attempt to keep her parents from finding out that she'd had sex with a man she met on the Internet.

VISTA (CNS) - A 20-year-old man accused of having consensual sex with a 15-year-old Encinitas girl, who later reported that she was kidnapped and raped by three men in an attempt to hide the tryst from her parents, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Vista.

Jose Adrian Cano of Vista was arrested as he left his home Tuesday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Captain Sherri Sarro. He was booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of three felonies: contacting a minor online with the intent to commit a sex crime, committing a lewd act with a 15-year-old and having unlawful intercourse with a minor.

Sarro said investigators believe there are other underage victims.

Cano's arrest came four days after a 10th-grader reported being kidnapped and raped by three men while walking home from school along Melba Road in Encinitas Friday afternoon.

News of the supposed crime stirred alarm and concern throughout the North County. The girl gave detailed descriptions of the supposed assailants, which authorities used to make composite drawings that were publicized widely, along with warnings to area families and school officials.

Then on Monday, authorities disclosed that the girl had confessed to having skipped the final class of her school week, meeting with a man she had been in contact with via computer and having consensual sex with him.

"The (girl's) parents had warned their daughter about the dangers of communicating with strangers online," Sarro said. "(She) was embarrassed, ashamed and scared of how her parents would react to her being victimized by someone she had met online."