News 8 flies high for the Miramar Air Show

Starting Wednesday, residents living and working around Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will notice a significant rise in the noise level, as pilots practice for the base's annual air show.

Airspace over Miramar will get noisy as preparation for air show begins

By News 8 Reporter Rekha Muddaraj

MIRAMAR (CBS 8) - The Miramar Air Show starts Friday. Both military and civilian planes will take flight for a spectacular show. News 8's Rekha Muddaraj got a first-hand preview of the action. Here's a look at her fantastic voyage.

Me and my big fat mouth. I begged my boss to preview the MCAS Miramar Air Show -- on my birthday, nonetheless -- and she lets me do just that.

Thursday morning, I'm waiting, and waiting, in the rain to take a ride on one of the planes performing this weekend. Finally the Extra 300 is ready. It's very small -- the wheels are small, the cockpit is small and that plane is entirely to small. I don't know how it's going to lift two people into the air. I'm so nervous.

Much to my relief, I'm given a parachute. Here's hoping I don't have to use it.

Feeling the weight on my back, the knot in my stomach tightens until I meet the pilot, Sean D. Tucker, a living legend in aviation. He's not a fan of long introductions, but boy does he know how to fly.

"I was pretty much afraid to fly, so I took an aerobatic course to conquer that fear 24,000 hours ago in 1973 and I certainly conquered the fear in doing that I've just fallen in love with this art form we call aerobatics," Tucker said.

Within minutes, I'm strapped in, and we're off. Before my head stops spinning, the ride of my life comes to an end.

The Miramar Air Show starts Friday and runs through Sunday.