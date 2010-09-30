Cardinals-Chargers game blacked out

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers say Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals will be blacked out on local TV.

The game will be blacked out for all television broadcasts within a 75-mile radius of the stadium, including on cable and satellite, according to the Chargers.

The team, which has the NFL's eighth-highest prices, says more than 6,500 general-admission tickets remained unsold at Thursday's deadline.

It's San Diego's second blackout in as many home games. The Chargers' string of 48 straight sellouts dating to 2004, including playoff games, was snapped two weeks ago when the Chargers fell more than 7,000 tickets short of a sellout against Jacksonville.

NFL rules require a blackout if a game isn't sold out 72 hours in advance.

The Chargers, Southern California's only NFL team, say there could be several games blacked out this year.

Fans in San Diego can listen to the game live on the radio on KIOZ Rock 105.3 FM and XTRA Sports 1360 AM. Kick-off is at 1:15 p.m.

