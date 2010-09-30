First gorilla born at San Diego Zoo dies at 45

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The first gorilla born at the San Diego Zoo has died at the age of 45.

Zoo spokeswoman Christina Simmons says Alvila was euthanized Thursday because medication was no longer controlling her pain from arthritis and back problems.

Alvila made headlines when she was born at the zoo on June 3, 1965, to parents captured in Africa.

Alvila and her late mate, Memba, had four offspring. Alvila also adopted a baby gorilla that was abandoned by its mother.

Simmons says in recent weeks, other gorillas brought food to Alvila from an outdoor area because she found it hard to move and wouldn't come out.

Simmons says the 10 remaining members of the zoo's troop, including Alvila's mother, were allowed to see and sniff her body so they would know she had died.