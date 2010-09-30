The Dish with Anita: Chicken pot pie

This recipe for individual chicken pot pies is simple and delicious. You start with a pre-cooked chicken from the deli of your local market, frozen puff pastry, a few fresh ingredients and you're done.

This is great comfort food with very little work. Enjoy!





Ingredients: (Makes 4 individual potpies or 1 large potpie)

3 tbsp olive

3 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp Mrs. Dash

Pinch of nutmeg

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp thyme (fresh or dried)

2 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

12 to 14 oz fresh baby bella mushrooms, quartered

1 medium white onion rough chopped

2 celery stalks chopped

3 1/2 tbsp flour

3 cups low sodium chicken stock, heated

1/2 cup fat free half and half r/t

1 roasted chicken skin and bones removed

3 cups frozen mixed vegetables

1 sheet puff pastry thawed

3 tbsp cream or milk

4 ramekins or small aluminum pie tins





Instructions:

Thaw puff pastry, unfold and place on a wax paper-lined baking sheet. Cut into four equal squares use a fork to poke holes in the pastry. Place in fridge until ready to use.

Remove skin and bones from roasted chicken and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Place ramekins on a parchment-lined baking sheet

Place olive oil in the bottom of a stock pot, heat to medium and add butter. Once melted, increase heat to medium high. Add seasoning, mushrooms, onions and celery and cook for 7 to 10 minutes or until onions are soft. Add flour and cook for additional 10 minutes. Add heated chicken stock and increase heat to high. Add chicken pieces and frozen vegetables, stirring constantly cook for a few minutes more before reducing heat. Add Half & Half and reduce to a simmer (the mixture should be fairly thick at this point). Remove from heat.

Ladle mixture into prepared dishes. Remove puff pastry from fridge and place on top of each filled dish. Gently fold corners over the sides of each dish, brush with cream or milk and place in 400 degree preheated oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until pastry is a rich golden brown and filling is bubbling.

Remove from oven and let stand for five minutes before serving.