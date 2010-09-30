Homegrown Meats: Where's the beef?

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - At La Jolla Shores in the early 1900s, cows from as far away as Mission Valley wandered down for a day at the beach. It was this that inspired La Jolla native Matt Rimel to open Homegrown Meats.

"I grew up a couple of blocks across the street, grew up surfing actually, hunting and fishing," Matt said.

From a boutique butcher shop on Fay Avenue, Matt sells prime meats from Imperial Valley as well as grass-fed animal welfare-approved beef from the Mendenhall Ranch on Palomar Mountain.

"San Diego has some of the richest grasslands in the world. They just move from pasture to pasture every few months. The grass comes back behind them. They move them around, bring them back. It's just a cycle," Matt said.

It's a cycle that adds flavor to the final product.

"It's the way beef's supposed to taste. It's lean. It's healthy to eat meat if you're eating the right kind of meat," Matt said.

At Homegrown Meats, they have carvings to cure any carnivore's cravings.

"We do a lot of game, a lot of wild boar. We make our own sausages," Matt said.

But over the past few years, Homegrown Meats has put its time and energy into perfecting the hot dog with their all grass-fed wieners.

"There's no nitrates. They are perfectly natural. They're amazing," Matt said.

This statement coming from a guy who avoided hot dogs just a few years ago.

"You just know how they are made. They are mechanically processed. So we came up with… it's actually good for you. You could eat these every night and you'd be doing yourself a favor," Matt said.

Not far from where cows once fed on the rich La Jolla grasslands and cooled their heels in the local surf, a new generation of butchers are keeping it all Homegrown.