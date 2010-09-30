Padres on cusp of elimination after loss to Cubs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres on cusp of elimination after loss to Cubs

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Padres second baseman David Eckstein reacts shortly before the first pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during their baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/ Gregory Bull) San Diego Padres second baseman David Eckstein reacts shortly before the first pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during their baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/ Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brad Snyder hit an RBI single off Heath Bell with one out in the ninth inning to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 1-0 win over San Diego on Thursday, pushing the Padres to the cusp of elimination from the playoff race.

The loss reduced San Francisco's magic number for clinching the NL West to one and idle Atlanta's magic number for clinching the NL wild card to two.

The Padres trail San Francisco by three games going into the final three-game series at San Francisco. It's the first time the Padres have trailed by three games since April 17. The Padres are two games behind Atlanta, which closes with a home series against the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies.

San Diego, which started the season with the second-lowest payroll in the majors, led the division for much of the summer until staggering down the stretch. The Padres have lost 22 of 34 games since Aug. 25, when they were 76-49 and had a 6½-game lead over the Giants in the NL West.

Aramis Ramirez started the Cubs' ninth with a broken-bat single to right-center off Bell (6-1) and was replaced by pinch-runner Darwin Barney. Xavier Nady laid down a sacrifice bunt and scored on Snyder's single to left.

San Diego had only three hits. It was the second time in the four-game series that San Diego lost 1-0. The Cubs took three of four.

Sean Marshall (7-5) got two outs in the eighth for the win. Carlos Marmol pitched a perfect ninth for his 37th save in 42 chances.

San Diego's Jon Garland held San Diego to four hits in 6 1-3 scoreless innings, struck out eight and walked one. Chicago's Tom Gorzelanny allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, walked four and struck out three.

Until the ninth, Chicago's best scoring chance was in the sixth, when Blake DeWitt hit a leadoff double just inside the right-field line and took third on Marlon Byrd's fly ball to center. Garland struck out Ramirez to end the threat.

San Diego's David Eckstein reached third with two outs in the sixth but was stranded. He and Miguel Tejada drew consecutive walks. Adrian Gonzalez grounded into a double play that moved Eckstein to third before Ryan Ludwick flied out.

Notes: The game started after a 22-minute rain delay, the second of the season at Petco Park. The first was April 21 against the Giants, lasting 18 minutes. The Padres have had one rainout in Petco Park's seven-year history, on April 4, 2006, against the Giants. There have been only 16 rainouts in San Diego history, and only two since 1990. ... The crowd of 28,576 gave the Padres a final home attendance of 2,131,774. ... The Cubs have surrendered three or fewer runs in 13 straight road games dating to Sept. 10, the longest streak by the franchise since 1920.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Nevada rallies from 22 down to stun Cincinnati

    NCAA Latest: Nevada rallies from 22 down to stun Cincinnati

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:26:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.