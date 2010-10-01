Police release sketch of suspected fondler

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - San Diego Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for several recent incidents where young girls have been fondled in the Mountain View and Logan Heights neighborhoods. The victims are all young Hispanic girls who were either walking to or from their elementary or middle schools.

The latest incident occurred on Friday, September 24, 2010 at approximately 12:40 p.m. A ten-year-old was walking on South 30th Street near Logan Elementary School when she noticed a man walking behind her.

She say the man grabbed her chest area as he walked passed her. The girl told her mother about the attack after she got home. The man was last seen walking down Franklin Avenue.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. He's described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old. He has a dark complexion and dark hair. The victim says her attacker was wearing a white shirt with a blue design on the back and jeans.

Investigators think that same man may also be behind several other fondling cases in this area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department's Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2260 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.