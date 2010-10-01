No sentence reduction for ex-Calif. speaker's son

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The son of former California Assembly Speaker Fabian Nunez has lost a bid to reduce his 16-year prison sentence for a fatal stabbing in San Diego.

A judge rejected Esteban Nunez's request on Friday, saying he lacked jurisdiction because the case is on appeal.

Nunez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon for his role in a fight that killed a 22-year-old man near San Diego State University in 2008.

Prosecutors say Nunez and friends went looking for a fight after they were refused entry to a fraternity party.

Attorneys for Nunez argue that he shouldn't have received the same sentence as co-defendant Ryan Jett, who pleaded guilty to stabbing the victim.