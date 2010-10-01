Man pleads not guilty to having sex with underage girl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man accused of having sex with a 15-year old he met online is pleading not guilty to statutory rape.

Prosecutors say 20-year old Jose Cano had sex with the victim last Friday near San Dieguito academy in Encinitas.

She told authorities three men kidnapped and sexually assaulted her, but later admitted she lied because she was embarrassed.

If convicted, Cano could spend up to three years in prison.

The sheriff's department is investigating whether there are other victims.