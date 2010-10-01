SoCal man allegedly smuggled heroin in girdle

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Customs officials say a man stopped at the Mexican border was wearing a girdle — but he wasn't trying to slim down.

An official tells City News Service that the man was trying to walk into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Wednesday when a drug-sniffing dog alerted.

Customs spokesman Luis Angulo says two pounds of heroin were found stuffed in the waistband of a girdle the man was wearing.

The 69-year-old Bell Gardens man was arrested.

Also Wednesday, border patrol officers arrested a Mexican man after finding 180 pounds of marijuana in his tires.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.