Bacteria levels in ocean and bay waters may rise

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Swimmers, surfers and other beach users were warned today that the levels of bacteria in ocean and bay waters can rise significantly following storms like the ones that pounded San Diego County this week.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued a general

advisory this morning, especially for areas near storm drains, creeks, rivers

and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

"While many coastal storm drains within San Diego County are permanently posted with white metal warning signs, additional temporary warning signs are not posted for general advisories," the department warned.

Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided in all coastal waters for the next 72 hours, according to the department.

The department also issued a water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field Park due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

Signs will remain in place in those areas until sample results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.