Miramar Air Show up and running after weather delay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The start of the Miramar Air Show was delayed Friday due to bad weather.

The Navy's Blue Angels are slated to join the world's best military and civilian pilots. The F/A 18 Hornets flown by the Blue Angels, the Navy's elite precision flying squadron, can hit speeds of 1,200 miles per hour as the aircraft are held in formation just inches apart while performing complex maneuvers.

The Blue Angels are one of the world's most popular aviation acts, having performed for more than 460 million people since being formed in 1946.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform three daytime shows -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Joining the Blue Angels for a second year in a row at the Miramar Air Show will be the Canadian Snowbirds jet demonstration team, a 24-member flying squad that is the only one in North America to perform with nine jets in formation.

"Marines: A Tradition of Uncommon Valor" is the theme of this year's three-day exposition of flight.

Among the military aircraft to be flown during the show are the AV-8B Harrier, F-18 Super Hornet, G-17 Globemaster, F-16 Falcon. Also performing will be the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.

Civilian performers include the Sean D. Tucker Oracle Challenger, John Collver's AT-6 Texan "War Dog," Kent Shockley's "Shockwave" jet truck and the Patriots four-plane jet team.

On Saturday, there will be a twilight show featuring a Russian MiG-17F and a "Great Wall of Fire" fireworks display.

On the ground, there will be more than 100 military and civilian aircraft on display, along with an Air Show Expo showcasing local aircraft businesses, vendors and food.

Admission, parking and blanket seating are free. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily, and the show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday's twilight show goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.