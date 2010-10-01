Rescued sea lion will soon be off the hook

It's a disturbing discovery along San Diego Bay -- a sea lion impaled by a fishing gaff.

SeaWorld is continuing their efforts Friday to capture an injured sea lion near Seaport Village.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He weighs 500 pounds, but he's extremely quick in avoiding the nets of rescuers.

For about a week now, SeaWorld has been trying to catch Oscar so they can remove the huge fishing gaff in his side. On Friday afternoon, rescuers finally caught a break.

In this News 8 video story, Richard Allyn has more on how the cat-and-mouse game ended.