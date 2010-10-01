Specially trained dogs help sniff out arson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

FRIDAY, October 1, 2010

Specially trained dogs help sniff out arson

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When fire investigators suspect arson, they bring in an elite group to sniff out the answers.

The non-profit FireK-9.org trains special fire accelerant-detecting dogs. They save time and money by avoiding the need for expensive testing.

In this News 8 video story, photojournalist Ron Johnson introduces us to one of the group's handler and dog teams.

