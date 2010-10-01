Cozy community comes alive

SAN ELIJO HILLS (CBS 8) - In the morning fog, the community of San Elijo Hills raises out of the mist like a mirage.

"People are still confused as to where San Elijo Hills is," resident Owen said.

Owen runs Dexter's Deli in the heart of the quaint town square where pampered pooches mack on beef tracheas and custom-designed layer cakes.

"People still call us every day wondering where the heck we are located. They can't find us, their GPS is sending them to dead ends," Owen said.

So where exactly are we?

"Pretty close to Carlsbad, right on the edge of San Marcos," a resident said.

People who have found it tend to love its folksy feel.

"It's very sweet. It's a very cute town," a resident said.

There are tree-lined streets just beginning to sprout their fall plumage, charming parks, festive fountains and distinctive brick edifices. It's as if the village was designed by Department 56, thus earning San Elijo Hills its nickname.

"It's a little bit like 'Pleasantville'. You're like, 'Where am I?'" a coffee shop employee said.

At the coffee shop next to the visitor's center, they know the town well.

"Lots of families, kids, newlyweds… a lot of people just starting out," a coffee shop employee said.

If everything around the town looks pristine, it's because the first phase of San Elijo Hills' development began just 10 years ago.

"People had to take a leap of faith," a resident said.

A decade later, this neighborhood has crawled and sprawled up the hillsides, yet it has managed to maintain its Main Street, America ambiance.

"I come from a small town. This is the closest thing I've come to living in a community with that small town feel," a resident said.

Those who have found San Elijo have discovered a haven in the hills.

"We were just looking for a great family community, great neighborhood, schools close by we could walk to," a resident said.

All a part and parcel of Pleasantville.