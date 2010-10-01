Governor, legislative leaders reach budget deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and

legislative leaders say they've reached a budget deal.

The governor and lawmakers say after nearly five hours of talks

Friday they agreed on a deal that breaks the record-long budget

impasse and attempts to close California's $19 billion deficit.

No details have been released, but the governor had indicated he

wouldn't sign a budget unless lawmakers agreed to series of pension

reforms he was seeking.

Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg say there was "not a

lot of celebrating," suggesting it was a tough compromise with

both sides making concessions.

Legislative leaders say they still need time to share details

with lawmakers before the budget can be put to a vote.