Yearly lobster hunt kicks off start of the season

SAN DIEGO (CNS/ News 8) - Lobster season for individual hunters begins at midnight on October 2.

The "spiny" lobsters generally hang out in rocky shores along Point Loma and La Jolla, but experienced lobstermen have their favorite secret places, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lt. Nick Lerma said.

Divers often go to the kelp beds off Point Loma and South Casa Cove, near the La Jolla Children's Pool.

The lobsters stay in rocky crevices during the day, but come out at night, Lerma said.

Nighttime rescues are always possible, so lifeguards say they will have extra staffing. The regular 24-hour crew will be on duty, plus two additional crews will be patrolling the waters. The Fish and Game Warden will also be out making sure all fishermen have valid fishing licenses and follow the sizing rules for catching lobsters.

Anyone hunting lobster needs to have a California fishing license, which costs $41.50. You must also have a lobster report card to keep track. They can only catch the crustaceans with bare or gloved hands, must have a gauge for measuring them, and are limited to a catch of seven.

Commercial fisherman will be allowed to go after lobster next week.

The season lasts until mid-March.