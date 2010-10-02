Tens of thousands head to La Mesa for Oktoberfest this weekend

(La Mesa) Tens of thousands of beer- and bratwurst-loving San Diegans are expected to pack La Mesa this weekend for the city's 37th annual Oktoberfest.

"I love the crowds, I love the shops, the food is excellent... Everything about Oktoberfest is just amazing," said Autumn Allen, a devout Oktoberfest participant.

LaMesa's Oktoberfest runs from 11am to 11:30pm this Saturday, Oct. 2nd and from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

La Mesa police are also working overtime, in uniform and plainclothes, to make sure everyone has a safe time.

While beer and brats will be in plentiful supply throughout the weekend, parking space will be at a premium. Organizers are encouraging everyone planning to come to the festivities to take public transportation. Trolley service to and from Oktoberfest has been increased throughout this weekend to accommodate the estimated 200,000 attendees expected.

For more information on the increased trolley service this weekend, go to http://www.sdmts.com/Trolley/Oktoberfest.asp