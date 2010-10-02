Hose falls from Marine plane onto SD County house

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military officials say nobody was injured when a refueling hose fell from a large cargo plane and landed on a house in a San Diego County neighborhood.

Maj. Jay Delarosa of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar says investigators will try to determine how the heavy-duty retractable rubber hose became detached from a C-130J Hercules late Saturday morning.

The house in Carmel Mountain just north of the Marine base sustained roof damage. It's unclear whether anyone was inside at the time.

Delarosa says there was likely a small amount of jet fuel in the hose. San Diego hazmat crews and Marine Corps recovery teams are on the scene.

Delarosa didn't know if the four-engine C-130J was in the process of refueling another aircraft when the hose fell.

The mishap occurred as the annual Miramar Air Show attracted tens of thousands of people to the Miramar base.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.