Teen dies after being shot at Salinas school

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Salinas police say a 15-year-old boy who was shot as he walked onto a high school campus Friday morning has died.
The Monterey Herald reports that Jose Daniel Cisneros died of his wounds after being flown to a San Francisco Bay area hospital.
Investigators say the teen was gunned down as he entered the grounds of Alisal High School around 8 a.m. Friday.
No other students were hurt, but officials locked down the school for about 90 minutes.
In a second shooting Friday, police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on a Salinas street around 8 p.m. Friday. His name has not been released.
Investigators say both shootings are gang-related. Police are seeking help from any possible witnesses in finding the gunmen.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.