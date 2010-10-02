Teen dies after being shot at Salinas school

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Salinas police say a 15-year-old boy who was shot as he walked onto a high school campus Friday morning has died.

The Monterey Herald reports that Jose Daniel Cisneros died of his wounds after being flown to a San Francisco Bay area hospital.

Investigators say the teen was gunned down as he entered the grounds of Alisal High School around 8 a.m. Friday.

No other students were hurt, but officials locked down the school for about 90 minutes.

In a second shooting Friday, police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on a Salinas street around 8 p.m. Friday. His name has not been released.

Investigators say both shootings are gang-related. Police are seeking help from any possible witnesses in finding the gunmen.

