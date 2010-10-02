McGregor directs Jacksonville over San Diego 35-28

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh McGregor threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns as Jacksonville held off San Diego 35-28 on Saturday.

McGregor, who was 20-for-30 with an interception, connected for first-half touchdowns with four receivers, giving him 17 for the season, as the Dolphins (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer League) gained 522 total yards. It was their third consecutive game with more than 500 yards.

The longest of McGregor's scores was an 80-yarder to Josh Philpart in the second quarter. Philpart had six catches for 180 yards.

The Toreros (1-4, 1-1) got within a touchdown with 1:26 to play on a 9-yard pass from Mason Mills to John McGough that capped a run of 21 consecutive points. But Jacksonville recovered the onside kick.

Small led Jacksonville rushers with 91 yards on 21 carries and caught a touchdown pass.

Phil Morelli led San Diego with 110 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

