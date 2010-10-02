Man killed In City Heights shooting identified

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) – The medical examiner's office has released the name of a man killed during a gang-related shooting in City Heights.

29-year old Aaron S. Robinson died after getting shot early Saturday morning in the 4300 block of 54th street.

A 21-year old woman was also wounded in the shooting. No word has been released on her condition.

---

THIS IS AN UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

---

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - San Diego homicide detectives are investigating two shootings at a Colina Del Sol apartment complex that may be related.

Police got the call at about 3:50 this morning.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Detectives say she was with a group of people, who were issued gang challenges by another group, when the shooting occurred.

Her injuries were not considered life threatening.

While investigating the incident, police got a tip to go to another apartment in the same complex.

There, they found a white male in his twenties, who had been shot dead.

The victim has not been identified, and police say they haven't been able to determine if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

You can remain anonymous.