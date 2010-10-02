Man jumps to his death off La Jolla hotel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man jumps to his death off La Jolla hotel

Posted:

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A 20-year-old man jumped off the 15th floor of a La Jolla hotel today and died.

The man landed on a lower roof of the hotel just after 2:30 p.m. at the San Diego Marriott-La Jolla, at 4240 La Jolla Village Dr.

The San Diego Police Department is calling the death a suicide.

