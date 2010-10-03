Man in King Kong mask robs San Diego pet store

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a man wearing a King Kong mask robbed a pet store with a knife.

Officer David Stafford said in a statement that a suspect wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, jeans and a rubber King Kong mask walked into Kahoots Pet Store in San Diego's Lake Murray neighborhood wielding a knife Saturday night.

The man took cash from the store and from a customer, then fled on foot.

It was not clear how much the man took, and there was no immediate word of any arrests.