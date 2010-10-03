Merriman deactived against Cardinals

By Darren Feeney / KFMB Interactive

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman has been deactived for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Merriman left last weekends game in Seattle midway through the first quarter due to a calf injury.

Merriman's backup, Larry English, a first-round pick in 2009, is out for four weeks after having foot surgery.

Antwan Applewhite is starting at outside linebacker.

Right guard Louis Vasquez is out with a knee injury that may sideline him for two weeks.

Tyronne Green will make his first start.



As expected, Arizona will be without receivers Steve Breaston and Early Doucet.

Stephen Williams will start for Breaston.