Giants beat Padres 3-0 to win NL West

San Francisco Giants' Jonathan Sanchez (57) is greeted by in the dugout by Andres Torres and his teammates after scoring the Giants' first run in the third inning. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) San Francisco Giants' Jonathan Sanchez (57) is greeted by in the dugout by Andres Torres and his teammates after scoring the Giants' first run in the third inning. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Sanchez pitched the San Francisco Giants back into the playoffs after a six-year absence, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Sunday to wrap up the NL West title.

The Giants finally got it done — on their third try against the Padres this weekend — and captured their first division crown and playoff berth since 2003.

San Francisco will host the wild-card Atlanta Braves starting Thursday at AT&T Park, with ace Tim Lincecum well rested to go Game 1. The Braves beat the Phillies 8-7 earlier in the day, extending manager Bobby Cox's farewell season.

