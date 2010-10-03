Sheriff's department conduct East county warrant sweep - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff's department conduct East county warrant sweep

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The San Diego sheriff's department arrested 64 people during a warrant sweep in El Cajon, Lakeside and Santee over the weekend.

They are urging people with outstanding warrants to clear them to avoid being the target of future sweeps.

Warrants can be cleared at any of the sheriff's court facilities through out the county.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.