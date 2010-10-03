Woman, Dog killed in head-on crash in Alpine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman, Dog killed in head-on crash in Alpine

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A woman and her dog were killed during a head-on crash in Alpine this weekend.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, on Alpine Boulevard near Dunbar Lane.

The CHP says 63-year old Cathrine Harless was driving her truck when another truck in the opposite direction veered into her lane.

Harless and her dog were both ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The other driver was airlifted to a local hospital. The CHP says he may have been driving under the influence.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.