Woman, Dog killed in head-on crash in Alpine

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A woman and her dog were killed during a head-on crash in Alpine this weekend.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, on Alpine Boulevard near Dunbar Lane.

The CHP says 63-year old Cathrine Harless was driving her truck when another truck in the opposite direction veered into her lane.

Harless and her dog were both ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The other driver was airlifted to a local hospital. The CHP says he may have been driving under the influence.