Man hit by car after fight at Chula Vista house party

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man is recovering after getting hit by a car, after a fight at a party in Chula Vista.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1,000 block of Fourth Avenue.

Chula Vista police say a car jumped the curb and hit the victim.

He was rushed to the UCSD medical center. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the car, 23-year old Juan Zermano, has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.