Family plans public farewell for actor Tony Curtis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Celebrities, fans, friends and family members are saying goodbye to Tony Curtis during public funeral services to celebrate the movie star's life.

Longtime friend and pallbearer Gene Kilroy tells The Associated Press that Curtis' wife, Jill Curtis, plans to eulogize her husband of 16 years Monday in Las Vegas. The 85-year-old Oscar-nominated actor who starred in "The Defiant Ones" and "Some Like It Hot" died Wednesday.

An hourlong funeral is to be followed by burial and then a private reception at the Luxor hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kilroy says billionaire investor Kirk Kerkorian, actor Kirk Douglas and singer Phyllis McGuire are among seven honorary pallbearers. Curtis' daughter, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, is among family members expected to attend.