Suspected panga boat washes ashore in Mission Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected panga boat washes ashore in Mission Beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore overnight and more than a dozen people are in custody Monday morning.

In this News 8 video story, Rekha Muddaraj reports with more on what happened.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.