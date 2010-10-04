Search for driver after wrong way crash on 94

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Police are on the lookout for possible suspects after a wrong way driver causes a major accident on highway 94 near the 805.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Witnesses say a truck missed the onramp from Euclid Avenue drove down an embankment and right into traffic on the west bound 94.

The truck hit a Chrysler convertible head on.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital and the driver of the truck ran from the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.