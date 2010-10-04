Fatal accident on I-5 prompts warning from CHP

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man was killed Monday in a collision on rain-slick Interstate 5 in Oceanside, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim's BMW started to spin out of control as it entered the I-5 southbound from the Mission Avenue onramp and collided with a sport-utility vehicle about 6:20 a.m., according to the CHP.

The CHP cited slick roads as the probable cause of the crash, which closed two lanes of the I-5 for more than two hours.

"This was a very unfortunate collision," said CHP Capt. Deb Schroder. "The motoring public needs to understand that even a little moisture on the asphalt can make it slick enough to lose control of your vehicle.

"It should not take pouring rain for people to be cautious when they drive," she said. "Our hearts go out to the family."

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of his relatives.