Lindbergh Field security checkpoint briefly closed Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A security checkpoint in Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field was closed for a time Monday after a woman wandered toward the gates before agents could finish examining her.

The woman went through a full-body scanner around 10 a.m., and officers saw something unusual that made them want to check her more thoroughly, said Nico Melendez of the Transportation Security Administration.

The passenger walked off toward the gates before TSA personnel could finish scrutinizing her with a hand wand, Melendez said.

The checkpoint was shut down until they found her, and was re-opened around 10:40 a.m, he said.

Security has been tightened around airports and tourist attractions in Europe because of terror warnings, but the threat level has not been raised in the United States.

Melendez said TSA officers at Lindbergh Field and other U.S. airports always have to maintain a high level of vigilance.