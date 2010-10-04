Fast-food freebie ban gets OK in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco lawmakers have given preliminary approval to a law that would prohibit fast-food restaurants from putting toys in children's meals unless they include fruits and vegetables and don't have too many unhealthy calories.

A committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to pass the proposed ordinance on to the full board. Santa Clara County supervisors adopted a similar law in April that banned all fast-food freebies.

Several doctors testified in favor of the San Francisco law. One recalled seeing children in hospital waiting rooms carrying McDonald's Happy Meals.

Under Supervisor Eric Mar's proposal, McDonald's and other restaurants could only include toys in meals that have a half-cup each of fruit and vegetables and limited amounts of sugar, sodium and fat.