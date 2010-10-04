San Diego cop accused of trashing his foreclosed home

RIVERSIDE (CBS 8) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a San Diego police officer and his wife for trashing their foreclosed home.

Robert Acosta's job is to enforce the law, but now the 39-year-old and his wife Monique are accused of breaking it.

"It didn't hit me until they asked for the sledgehammer that they were going way beyond damage. They were out of control," neighbor Keith Peet said.

According to court documents, the San Diego police officer and his wife trashed and looted their Riverside County home back in June before it was foreclosed on.

The complaint says the couple tore off doors, light fixtures, countertops and decorative beams. Bathroom vanities were stolen, along with air conditioners and appliances, black hair dye was poured on the carpets and the walls were all spray painted inside the six-bedroom tract home. In all, the damage and theft was estimated at more than $200,000.

"I think they were just mad. The bank told them to get a cheaper car payment, so they got a cheaper car payment. The bank told them to do something else and they did it," neighbor Jennifer Peet said.

Records show the couple currently lives on Gilbert Drive in San Diego, but no one answered when News 8 knocked on their door.

With warrants now out for the couple's arrest, investigators say the Acostas' frustration could ultimately cost them their freedom.

"Damaging and stealing items is not a good alternative and obviously if you do you can be held criminally and civilly liable, I would warn people against that," Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Joe Borja said.