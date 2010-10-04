Driver admits to guilt in deadly Highway 67 crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver admits to guilt in deadly Highway 67 crash

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - They lost their loved one in a wrong way crash in Lakeside this year. Now the family of a Ramona woman is hoping to turn anguish into action.

They're trying to change state law when it comes to CHP officers drawing blood at the scene of deadly crashes.

In this News 8 video story, Phil Blauer has more on what happened in court Monday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.