Antarctic athlete takes an even bigger plunge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MONDAY, October 4, 2010

Antarctic athlete takes an even bigger plunge

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - On Oct. 15, a North County man will attempt to swim a marathon in a pool using only the breast stroke.

You may have thought the man known as "Antarctic Mike" only enjoyed running in sub-zero condition, but not so. Now he's taking the plunge.

In this Your Stories video report, Jeff Zevely has more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.