San Diego wine lovers have a new reason to toast

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - It's expected to be a boon to agricultural and tourism industries in the East County. Small boutique wineries can now open tasting rooms and sell directly to buyers.

Thanks to San Diego's microclimates, we can grow some of the finest grapes in the world. A new law will let us taste the wine made from those grapes.

A law passed by the Board of Supervisors allows boutique wineries that produce 12,000 gallons of wine or less to operate a tasting room.

"People are thrilled to know that now they can taste wines that are made in San Diego. They come and say it's about time that we can do these things in our own back yard," Cordiano Winery winemaker Gerado Cordiano said.

The changes are good for wine makers and wine lovers.

"Being done in small quantities allows us to control it more and produce better quality wines rather than having those big tanks," Cordiano said.

Being small doesn't mean less.

"We have cabernet sauvignon, merlot, we have cab franc and temperanillo, we have some san giovese and syrah," Cordiano said.

Across the San Pasqual Valley is Orfila. Scott Ledbetter knows more choices will make it better for everyone.

"It's really going to help having this much to offer, so we're excited about it," Ledbetter said.

And so should those that like finding that one-of-a-kind.

"They can go and really taste a lot of things that they would never see on a shelf, so it'll be a great experience for everybody," Ledbetter said.

Cordiano knows this will open the door.

"Just let them loose. Allow them to work their imagination and they will create some magic with wines out here in San Diego," he said.