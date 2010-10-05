Bed bugs eradicated from San Diego's largest fire station

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Bed bugs have been eradicated from San Diego's largest fire station. Exterminators worked a 13 hour day on Monday vacuuming and fogging the nasty nibblers. An inspection showed no active bed bug infestation remains.

Bed bugs forced the shut down of Fire Station 1 in downtown San Diego on Monday. The 11 people who normally man that station spent Monday night sleeping at other facilities so they were still able to respond to calls.

Exterminators with Cartwright Termite and Pest Control vacuumed and treated the sleeping quarters with insecticide during the day, and were inside the station Monday night fogging the infested areas. Twenty-five beds were propped up and electrical outlets were yanked out of the walls to give the bed bugs nowhere to hide.

The parasites were discovered Sunday morning, after first responders woke up with bug bites Sunday morning. Crews spent the day washing their gear, rigs, and vehicles.

Since July, the city has spent $46,000 to treat six other fire stations infested with bed bugs. The estimate for this latest job is upwards of $25,000.

Deputy Chief Lorraine Hutchinson said, "I don't want to say it's a health hazard, but it's an annoying, pesky situation we don't want to put our firefighters through. They work hard to save lives and we don't want them coming home to get bitten by bed bugs. We just can't allow it."

Rob Cartwright, of Cartwright Termite and Pest Control, suggests people who are traveling should inspect their beds in hotel rooms, and immediately launder your clothes when you return home to help protect yourself from bringing bed bugs into your house.