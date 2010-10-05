Taxpayers angry; welfare money spent out of state

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Tax-payer watchdog groups are outraged after finding out that millions of dollars given to people on welfare are being spent on vacations.

An LA Times investigation found that over a three year period, nearly $70 million of the state's welfare money was spent out of state.

The most popular places include Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Critics of the report argue that the people spending their welfare money lavishly make up one-percent of the population.

The other 99-percent are believed to be doing the right thing.

Critics do admit that there should be better safeguards so state officials know where the money is going.