Chargers' Tucker goes on injured reserve

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have placed outside linebacker Jyles Tucker on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, meaning his season is over.

He was hurt in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tucker's injury comes a week after outside linebacker Larry English had foot surgery that will keep him out four to six weeks. Additionally, Shawne Merriman missed Sunday's game with a calf injury, the second game he's missed this season.