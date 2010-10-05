Chargers' Tucker goes on injured reserve - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers' Tucker goes on injured reserve

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have placed outside linebacker Jyles Tucker on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, meaning his season is over.

He was hurt in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tucker's injury comes a week after outside linebacker Larry English had foot surgery that will keep him out four to six weeks. Additionally, Shawne Merriman missed Sunday's game with a calf injury, the second game he's missed this season.

 

