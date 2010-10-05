Bridge crash closes stretch of I-15 – again

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the second time in a week, an oversized commercial vehicle Tuesday struck a beam on a bridge under construction over Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa, prompting a several-hour closure of all southbound lanes in the area.

A backhoe being hauled by a flatbed, and apparently positioned too high, hit the support under the Carroll Canyon Road overpass and tumbled onto the roadway about 12:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported, though witnesses said at least one vehicle struck the excavating machine after it fell onto the interstate.

Crews shut down a stretch of southbound lanes to allow for repairs and cleanup. All lanes were reopened by 2:45 p.m.

The overpass, which has a 15-foot clearance over the interstate, apparently sustained no significant damage, Caltrans spokesman Edward Cartagena said. The span is under construction as part of a project that will add carpool lanes to I-15 in the area.

Last Tuesday afternoon, a tractor-trailer struck the same bridge, dislodging a metal I-beam above the lanes and forcing a two-hour closure that snarled traffic for miles to the north.

Truckers with vehicles or loads that may be too large to clear overpasses are required to obtain a permit from Caltrans and plan a route with tall enough bridges, Cartagena noted.