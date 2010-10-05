Jackknifed semi on I-805 snarls evening commute in National City

It’s National Library Week and the San Diego County Library is celebrating along with branches all across the country.
A Carlsbad pastor whose wife caught him molesting a young female family member was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in state prison.
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was seen lifting heavy weights after filing workers' compensation claims for a back injury, which he said left him unable to do even light duty for most of last year, was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation and 180 days in custody.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is in town re-certifying dozens of its arson dogs in accelerant detection - and one of them works here in San Diego.
A North County man who grew up in the Junior Lifeguard Program is teaching a valuable life-saving message to the next generation.
San Diego is one step closer to a cleaner city thanks to progress being made along the San Diego River. The clean-up is part of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's Clean SD initiative which aims to clear out trash and debris from public areas.
San Diego State University students will now have a quicker way of getting around campus. ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bikeshare company, and San Diego State University, Tuesday announced a partnership to bring ofo’s signature yellow bikes to campus.
A vehicle reported stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border.