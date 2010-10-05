Jackknifed semi on I-805 snarls evening commute in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jackknifed semi on I-805 snarls evening commute in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A semi jackknifed on northbound Interstate 805 Tuesday, snarling the evening commute in the area.

The accident happened near state Route 54 and blocked two lanes of the interstate. The semi driver reportedly slid on oil, sending the truck crashing over the concrete median, where it was stuck.

Traffic on southbound I-805 was also very heavy.

