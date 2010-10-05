Haute Pink Cakes: Pretty in pink

TORREY HIGHLANDS (CBS 8) - In a strip mall just off Highway 56 and Camino Del Sur, you'll find a sweet spot if you just think pink.

"It's bright and cheery and the pink and orange make everyone real happy," Laurie Collins said.

At Haute Pink Cakes, their handcrafted cupcakes are palate pleasers.

"We have about five flavors that we do every day, and we have some other flavors that we do a couple of times a week. Our red velvet's very popular, and our coconut is very popular," Laurie said.

But as the name Haute Pink Cakes implies, sculpting special orders is their forte. Laurie Collins has been handcrafting cakes for over 15 years.

"We'll specially design a cake just for your event. We'll match whatever theme you have and it will be a one-of-a-kind cake that no one else will ever have," Laurie said.

"One of my favorite things to do is make cakes for little girls' birthdays and little boys' birthdays, because when they see that special cake that's just for them, their eyes light up. They just love it," she said.

In this creative kitchen, you can design your cake and eat it too.





Haute Pink Cakes

7835 Highland Village Place

San Diego, CA 92129

(858) 538-PINK (7465)