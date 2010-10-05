The face of Chula Vista's police layoffs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

WEDNESDAY, October 6, 2010

The face of Chula Vista's police layoffs

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - More than 30 police officers could be cut from the Chula Vista Police Department, and that is not going over well.

The fight is on at city council to stop the budget ax from falling.

In this news 8 video report, Marcella Lee talks to those affected who are trying to put a face to these job losses.

